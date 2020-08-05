Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,372 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $90,000.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,890.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,090,444.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.41.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

