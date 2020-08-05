Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 134.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COG opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COG. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. CSFB cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

