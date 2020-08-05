Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,965 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,123 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,239,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,313,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,501 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at $598,758.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,221 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

PGR opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $91.23.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

