Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $77,743,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 124.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,743,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852,235 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 13,110.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,628,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,957,000 after buying an additional 2,608,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 104.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,150,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth $31,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.96.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

