ViaSat (VSAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $591.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ViaSat to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. ViaSat has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSAT. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

In other news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma bought 2,556,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $100,000,007.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 96,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $3,700,402.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

