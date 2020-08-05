ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on October 1st

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

ViacomCBS has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ViacomCBS to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.