Ventas (VTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ventas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VTR opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. Ventas has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

