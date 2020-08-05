Vector Group (VGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Vector Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.30 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vector Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vector Group stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.91. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,804,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

