Varex Imaging (VREX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Varex Imaging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VREX opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.29.

In other news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $26,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

VREX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

