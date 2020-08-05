Vaneck Em Income Opp Trading Managed Units FP (EBND) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on August 18th

Vaneck Em Income Opp Trading Managed Units FP (ASX:EBND) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

Vaneck Em Income Opp Trading Managed Units FP has a one year low of A$9.75 ($6.68) and a one year high of A$12.15 ($8.32). The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$10.31.

