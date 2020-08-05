Vaneck Au SUBD Bond ETF Units FP (SUBD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on August 18th

Vaneck Au SUBD Bond ETF Units FP (ASX:SUBD) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

Vaneck Au SUBD Bond ETF Units FP has a 1-year low of A$22.40 ($15.34) and a 1-year high of A$25.22 ($17.27). The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$24.47.

