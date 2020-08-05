ValuEngine Upgrades Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to “Hold”

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

OC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC opened at $62.49 on Monday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $68.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,689,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,357,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,860,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,282,000 after purchasing an additional 658,970 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 332.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 834,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,521,000 after purchasing an additional 641,416 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.