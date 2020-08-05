ValuEngine Upgrades Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to “Hold”

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
OC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.
Shares of OC opened at $62.49 on Monday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $68.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,689,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,357,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,860,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,282,000 after purchasing an additional 658,970 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 332.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 834,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,521,000 after purchasing an additional 641,416 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.