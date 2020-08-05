ValuEngine Upgrades Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) to “Buy”

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.70.

Myokardia stock opened at $98.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.30. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $126.30.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,361.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,629 shares of company stock worth $5,105,761. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Myokardia by 7.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Myokardia by 69.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Myokardia by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80,873 shares during the period.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

