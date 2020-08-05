ValuEngine Upgrades M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) to “Sell”

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of MHO opened at $41.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $48.02.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.88 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,859 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $595,968.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,236.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in M/I Homes by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.