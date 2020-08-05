ValuEngine Upgrades LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Buy

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

LPSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $31.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.08 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $260,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,434 shares of company stock worth $3,791,568. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in LivePerson by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in LivePerson by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in LivePerson by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LivePerson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

