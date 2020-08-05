ValuEngine Upgrades Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) to “Sell”

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
CAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.
CAG stock opened at $38.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $240,566.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,691.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,422 shares of company stock worth $13,145,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 567.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
