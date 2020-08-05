ValuEngine Upgrades Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) to “Sell”

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

CAG stock opened at $38.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $240,566.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,691.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,422 shares of company stock worth $13,145,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 567.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

