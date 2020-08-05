ValuEngine Upgrades Brunswick (NYSE:BC) to Hold

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. CL King raised their price objective on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Get Brunswick alerts:

NYSE:BC opened at $68.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.71.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 217,470 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 161.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 33,186 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Brunswick by 68.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 106,078 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 18.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 861,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,077,000 after acquiring an additional 136,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.