ValuEngine Lowers CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) to Strong Sell

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CNXM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CNX Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

CNXM stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $843.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.22. CNX Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.04 million during the quarter. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 56.42%. On average, analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 35,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 284,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

