ValuEngine Lowers Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) to Sell

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLPR opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $114.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.94. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clipper Realty will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Bistricer purchased 106,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $611,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,513,272.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sam Levinson purchased 14,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $82,133.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,096.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 94.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Article: Call Option

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.