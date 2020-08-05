ValuEngine Downgrades Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) to Hold

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Get Navigator alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. Navigator has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.06 million, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.14.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Navigator had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Navigator by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Navigator by 317.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Navigator in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Navigator in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.