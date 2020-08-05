ValuEngine Downgrades MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) to Strong Sell

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MSGN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

MSGN stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.01. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15.

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,225.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,396.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $390,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MSG Networks during the first quarter worth $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MSG Networks during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in MSG Networks during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks during the first quarter worth about $127,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

