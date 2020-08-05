ValuEngine Downgrades Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) to Buy

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

MLND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millendo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.68.

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Millendo Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $778,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 42,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

