ValuEngine Downgrades Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Sell

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MSBI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

MSBI stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $330.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $68.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,369. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,960 shares of company stock worth $210,577 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,570,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 77,760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

