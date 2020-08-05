ValuEngine Downgrades FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) to Strong Sell

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSK. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $15.84 on Monday. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 73.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 445,359 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $1,621,106.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak sold 65,680 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $243,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $45,320 and sold 588,515 shares worth $2,153,826. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 108,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

