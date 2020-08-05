ValuEngine Downgrades First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) to Sell

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FBP. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of FBP opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.44. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $156.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Bancorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

