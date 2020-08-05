ValuEngine Downgrades First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) to Sell

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FBP. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.
Shares of FBP opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.44. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Bancorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.
First Bancorp Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
