ValuEngine Downgrades Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) to Sell

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of EQBK opened at $14.15 on Monday. Equity BancShares has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $214.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, analysts expect that Equity BancShares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 35.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 163.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 93.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

