ValuEngine Downgrades Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Sell

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

NYSE CW opened at $97.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.08. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $550.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

