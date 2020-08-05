ValuEngine Downgrades Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) to Sell

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Cna Financial stock opened at $32.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. Cna Financial has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Cna Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cna Financial will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cna Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 303,758 shares of Cna Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,446,873.80. Insiders have purchased 564,430 shares of company stock valued at $17,946,911 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cna Financial by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cna Financial by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cna Financial by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cna Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cna Financial by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

