ValuEngine Downgrades Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) to Sell

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of CPF opened at $15.33 on Monday. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Crystal Rose acquired 1,900 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,982,000 after buying an additional 68,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,336,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,886,000 after buying an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 173,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

