ValuEngine Downgrades CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) to Sell

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CEPU stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $420.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.03.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $130.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.50 million. CENT PUERTO S A/S had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 21.16%. On average, research analysts expect that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 74.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the first quarter valued at $211,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

