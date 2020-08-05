V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,500 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $117,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Monday, August 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $118,425.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $117,900.00.

On Monday, July 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $114,330.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $116,985.00.

On Friday, July 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $349,065.00.

On Monday, July 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $115,335.00.

On Friday, July 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $116,925.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $117,495.00.

On Monday, July 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $111,705.00.

On Friday, July 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $109,785.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $96.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.92.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.02 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 615.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in CorVel by 184.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 44,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRVL. BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.