United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $150.00 at Stephens

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stephens from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UPS. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

NYSE:UPS opened at $144.72 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $145.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.59 and a 200 day moving average of $104.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

