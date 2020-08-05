United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $5.30 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

UMC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of United Microelectronics from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.55.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.10. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $44.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1362 per share. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,377,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 298,133 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 906,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 526,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

