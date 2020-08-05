Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.48) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uniqure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.48) for the year.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QURE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Uniqure from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.92.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.18. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $76.69.

In other news, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,881,250.00. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $238,036.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,592.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,652. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 8.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,773,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,604,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the first quarter worth $34,493,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 21.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,580 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Uniqure during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,094,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

