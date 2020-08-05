Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 52,597 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. AXA grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.41.

Shares of ULTA opened at $198.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $355.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.