Twist Bioscience (TWST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 222.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $889,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,055 shares in the company, valued at $41,712,253.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $65,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,980 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,525. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

