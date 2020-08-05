Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $142.35 and last traded at $141.50, with a volume of 1290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.33.

The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $220.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,257,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Shares of Trex are going to split on Monday, September 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, August 3rd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, September 11th.

Trex Company Profile (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

