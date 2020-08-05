TRAXIA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.00 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last week, TRAXIA has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRAXIA has a market cap of $20,215.83 and approximately $16.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAXIA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.68 or 0.02027004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00084444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00204197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000949 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000181 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00112011 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

