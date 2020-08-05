TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Timothy J. Martin Sells 3,000 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $267,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,640.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TransUnion stock opened at $87.45 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in TransUnion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $312,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in TransUnion by 56.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 103,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

