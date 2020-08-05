TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) CFO Todd M. Cello Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $624,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,065,676.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $87.45 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.43.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 9.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,981,000 after purchasing an additional 98,372 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,911,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

