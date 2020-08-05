Traders Purchase Large Volume of Wright Medical Group Call Options (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,517 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,796% compared to the average daily volume of 80 call options.

WMGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Wright Medical Group stock opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Wright Medical Group has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $30.66.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.30 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wright Medical Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $62,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $143,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,594 shares of company stock worth $283,461 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 1,148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,419,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

