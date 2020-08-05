Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,460 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,216% compared to the typical volume of 187 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 778.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4,991.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

