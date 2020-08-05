Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,055 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,484% compared to the typical volume of 256 call options.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

