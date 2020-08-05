Trade Desk (TTD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trade Desk to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Trade Desk stock opened at $481.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $427.75 and a 200-day moving average of $307.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.62. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $483.64.
In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 15,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $4,530,340.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,625,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 18,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.75, for a total transaction of $6,467,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,798,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,568 shares of company stock valued at $98,382,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).
