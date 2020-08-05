Trade Desk (TTD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trade Desk to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trade Desk stock opened at $481.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $427.75 and a 200-day moving average of $307.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.62. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $483.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.57.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 15,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $4,530,340.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,625,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 18,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.75, for a total transaction of $6,467,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,798,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,568 shares of company stock valued at $98,382,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

