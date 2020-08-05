Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $476.71

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $476.71 and last traded at $476.30, with a volume of 31313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $451.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 191.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $427.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.93.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.15, for a total value of $571,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,840,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,568 shares of company stock valued at $98,382,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

