Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.31.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $1,350,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,722,630. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $148.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $154.48. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.