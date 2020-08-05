Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $215,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $147.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.39 and its 200 day moving average is $144.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $387.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

