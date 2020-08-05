TheStreet Upgrades Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) to B

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ICHR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $765.22 million, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. Ichor has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Ichor had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $343,594.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 50,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ichor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 496,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 649.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 217,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 188,247 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ichor by 90.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.