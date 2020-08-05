TheStreet Downgrades Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to D+

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $35.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $832.41 million, a P/E ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $116,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,321 shares of company stock valued at $430,508 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,159 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 276,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

