TheStreet Downgrades American International Group (NYSE:AIG) to D+

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,371,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,501,000 after buying an additional 5,623,984 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 48.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,884,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,949,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,106 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $31,788,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,532,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,671,000 after purchasing an additional 677,964 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.